Last week in front of hundreds of Bulldog fans, the National Football Foundation’s University of Georgia Chapter held its banquet at the Athens Country Club. Georgia’s three-time All-American and co-host of ESPN’s GameDay, David Pollack was the special keynote speaker. Several awards and honors were also given out including a prestigious one to Dacula graduate Des Williams.
Williams received the Post Graduate Achievement Award presented by J. Reid Parker, who was an associate professor and undergraduate advisor for UGA’s Warnell School of Forestry. In addition, he served as faculty chairman of the UGA Athletic Board from 1972 to 1979 and UGA Athletic Director of Administration from 1978 to 1980. In his 32 years at UGA, Parker influenced many students through his teaching and advising, and continued to act as a mentor in post graduate endeavors.
Williams played football for Dacula High School in the early 2000s where he was named the Gwinnett Daily Post Defensive Player of the Year. He then played for the Georgia Bulldogs from 2003 to 2006 where he helped the Dawgs to three straight top ten national finishes. As the team’s fullback, he helped lead the Dawgs’ rushing attack to a 2005 SEC title.
After his time at UGA, Williams founded and sold two landscape contracting companies and he is the now the general manager at 4Evergreen Landscaping and 4EverBluePools.
Williams was personally appointed by his former coach, Mark Richt, as the first player representative on a board developed to help former UGA athletes’ transition to life after football.
He and his wife, Britney, currently reside in Dacula with their 11-year old son, Braylon.
One of the highlights of the evening happened when Pollack entertained the crowd by giving a powerful and moving speech about the importance of family and not giving up. He delighted those in attendance with stories from his high school days and times at Georgia where he switched positions three times in a 10-month stretch. He also told stories about being selected in the NFL Draft and what happened on the play that ended his pro career. The two-time SEC Player of the Year will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame officially later this December in a ceremony in Las Vegas.
The National Football Foundation began operating in 1959 and has 120 chapters and 12,000 members nationally with the University of Georgia being one of the nation’s largest. Their mission is to promote and develop the power of amateur football in developing the qualities of leadership, sportsmanship, competitive zeal and the drive for academic excellence in America’s young people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.