Dacula grad Derek St. Hilaire committed this week to the University of New Orleans men’s basketball program.
The 5-foot-11 guard played the previous two seasons at Jacksonville State University (Ala.), averaged 6.4 points this past season as a junior. He also played one season of junior college basketball as a freshman at Gordon State College, averaging 15.3 points.
(0) comments
