Dacula grad Clay Wages was named this week as head boys basketball coach at Lambert, where he has been an assistant coach the past four seasons.
He replaces the outgoing Scott Bracco, who was hired recently to start the boys basketball program at the new East Forsyth High. Wages, who played basketball at LaGrange College, previously coached four seasons at Central Gwinnett.
He inherits a Lambert program that made nine straight appearances in the state tournament under Bracco.
