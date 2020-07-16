Chelsea Igberaese’s college career is in its early stages, but the Dacula grad already has done enough to make it onto the Atlantic Sun Conference All-Decade Team for 2011-20.
Igberaese, now at Liberty, qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the discus in 2019 and placed 20th. She also won the Atlantic Sun titles in both the weight throw and the hammer throw in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.