ATLANTA — Dacula grad Brenden Tucker scored 20 points and Dwon Odom had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as Georgia State earned a 68-57 victory over Morehouse in an exhibition men's basketball game at the new Georgia State University Convocation Center.
A lively crowd of 1,928 was in attendance as the exhibition also marked the unofficial debut for Georgia State's first-year head coach Jonas Hayes. Hayes and the Panthers will play their first regular-season game of 2022-23 on Nov. 7 vs. Coastal Georgia at 8 p.m. at the GSU Convocation Center.
Odom, Tucker and Jamaine Mann, three transfers brought to GSU by Hayes and his staff, all were in the starting lineup and combined for 43 points and 23 rebounds.
Tucker, the transfer from the College of Charleston, went 9-for-16 from the field. Odom, who played under Hayes at Xavier, added six assists to his double-double, while Vanderbilt transfer Mann scored 13 points.
Sophomore Ja'Heim Hudson was the fourth Panther in double figures with 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.
The Panthers overcame a cold-shooting first half to connect on 51 percent from the field in the second half, finishing at 40 percent for the game. Georgia State forced 16 turnovers and outrebounded the Maroon Tigers, 48-35.
"I thought there were a lot of things we did well, and a lot of things we didn't do so well," Hayes said. "I thought we rebounded well, especially Dwon, and I was proud of our team for the way we settled down offensively in the second half.
"The biggest takeaway is that we still have to continue to gel as a unit," he continued. "There's a lot of new parts. This whole thing is new to everyone, myself included, so we have to continue to be committed to be playing together and playing the right way, and we'll get that. It's a work in progress, but I'm excited with where we are."
Hayes beamed when asked about playing at the GSU Convocation Center for the first time.
"I am so excited proud and excited about the turnout we had today," he said. "They were loud. They were our sixth man today.
"As we move forward, I want our fans, our students, our season ticket holders and our single-game ticket holders to understand that you are an important piece of what we're trying to build here. The atmosphere tonight was indicative of a program that's ready to achieve more. That crowd was really energizing, and I'm really excited about that."
