Brenden Tucker

ATLANTA — Dacula grad Brenden Tucker scored 20 points and Dwon Odom had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds as Georgia State earned a 68-57 victory over Morehouse in an exhibition men's basketball game at the new Georgia State University Convocation Center.

A lively crowd of 1,928 was in attendance as the exhibition also marked the unofficial debut for Georgia State's first-year head coach Jonas Hayes. Hayes and the Panthers will play their first regular-season game of 2022-23 on Nov. 7 vs. Coastal Georgia at 8 p.m. at the GSU Convocation Center.

