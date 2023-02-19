Dunham_Bradley.jpg

Bradley Dunham

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — With four final trips to the podium, including a third conference title of the week, the University of Georgia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams went out on a high note on the final day of the 2023 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships Saturday at the Texas A&M Campus Recreation Center Natatorium. 

In the final standings, the Georgia men finished fifth with 828.5 points, while the women’s team placed sixth overall with 756 points. Florida swept the team championships, with Auburn placing second in the men’s meet and Tennessee being runner-up on the women’s side.

