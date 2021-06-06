JAK_8215.jpg

Georgia swimmer Bradley Dunham prepares for the 200 backstroke prelims at the 2021 NCAA Men's Swimming & Diving Championships on March 27, 2021 at Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, N.C. (Photo by NCAA Images)

OMAHA, Neb. — Dacula grad Bradley Dunham finished third in the 200-meter backstroke Sunday in Wave I of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials.

Dunham, representing SwimAtlanta and the University of Georgia, finished in 2 minutes, 00.96 seconds, just off the runner-up time of 2:00.11. The top two finishers in each individual event advance to Wave 2 of the Trials.

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.