OMAHA, Neb. — Dacula grad Bradley Dunham finished third in the 200-meter backstroke Sunday in Wave I of the U.S. Swimming Olympic Team Trials.
Dunham, representing SwimAtlanta and the University of Georgia, finished in 2 minutes, 00.96 seconds, just off the runner-up time of 2:00.11. The top two finishers in each individual event advance to Wave 2 of the Trials.
