Dacula grad Becky Contreras was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year on Friday.
The Kennesaw State standout also was a unanimous selection to the A-Sun All-Freshman Team and was a second-team all-conference selection. Through 17 games, Contreras has five goals (four game-winners) and an assist. She is the first Freshman of the Year in Owls history.
KSU junior Erin Harris, a Peachtree Ridge grad, was named second-team all-conference for a second straight season. Harris has a team-high 12 points on three goals and six assists, tied for first in the conference.
Wesleyan grad Katia Hanger, a defender at Lipscomb, also was selected to the second team. The redshirt freshman helped the Bisons to eight shutouts this season.