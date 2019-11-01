20191025_KSU_SOC_NorthAlabama-571.jpg

Dacula grad Becky Contreras dribbles during a Kennesaw State women's soccer game this season.

 Kyle Hess/KSU Athletics

Dacula grad Becky Contreras was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year on Friday.

The Kennesaw State standout also was a unanimous selection to the A-Sun All-Freshman Team and was a second-team all-conference selection. Through 17 games, Contreras has five goals (four game-winners) and an assist. She is the first Freshman of the Year in Owls history.

KSU junior Erin Harris, a Peachtree Ridge grad, was named second-team all-conference for a second straight season. Harris has a team-high 12 points on three goals and six assists, tied for first in the conference.

Wesleyan grad Katia Hanger, a defender at Lipscomb, also was selected to the second team. The redshirt freshman helped the Bisons to eight shutouts this season.