Mountain View has promoted assistant Apryl Daniel to head coach of the high school’s volleyball program.
Daniel, a 2012 Dacula grad, assisted longtime Bears head coach Stan Carpenter last season, and previously coached at both Dacula and Jackson County.
After four seasons as a player at Dacula, Daniel coached club volleyball for NFC for three seasons in the 16- to 18-year-old division and for the developmental team and then coached 41 South for two seasons at the 16- and 17-year-old level. She then transitioned to coaching at Dacula Middle and Dacula High, where she coached junior varsity and ninth grade. She led Dacula’s JV to a 25-0 season and a JV county title before moving to Jackson County.
“We are very excited about Apryl being our new head volleyball coach,” Mountain View athletic director Wayne Smith said. “Stan Carpenter has done a wonderful job leading our program for 14 years. Apryl had the opportunity to coach under Stan last year and we feel she is a great person to take over our program.”
