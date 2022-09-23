©Dale Zanine 2022_09_23 00399.jpg
Buy Now

Scenes and action from the game between Dacula and Denmark Friday night at Dacula High School. Photo: Dale Zanine

 Dale Zanine

DACULA — The Denmark Danes shocked Dacula for a 28-25 win on Homecoming night in front of a packed Falcons crowd on Friday.

The Danes trailed 18-0 and 25-7 after three quarters of football before a furious rally that kept their four-game win streak alive. It marks the fourth game Denmark has won within a four-point margin.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.