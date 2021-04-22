CARROLLTON — Dacula’s girls soccer season ended with a 3-2, heartbreaking loss in overtime Thursday night at Carrollton in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Christina Haber and Dakota Lashley scored goals for the Falcons, while goalkeeper Michaela English saved two penalty kicks in regulation to get the match to overtime. English also scored a goal in the final second with Dacula down a player, but the goal was waved off by the assistant referee.
