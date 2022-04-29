The Dacula girls and Shiloh boys won the Region 8-AAAAAA track and field championships this week at Habersham Central.
Dacula took first in the girls competition with 191 points, leading four Gwinnett teams in the top four. Shiloh (111.5) was runner-up, followed by third-place Buford (103) and fourth-place Lanier (78) in the seven-team region.
Shiloh (230) topped Buford (197) in the boys division as those two finished well ahead of third-place Dacula (92).
Dacula’s individual region champions were Chance Jones (boys 800-meter run, 1 minute, 57.44 seconds), Azwan Nembhard-Belcher (boys triple jump, 46 feet, 2 inches), Tyler Farris (boys pole vault, 14-3), Kayla Dozier (girls 100, 12.72), Danah Nembhard (girls high jump, 5-8), Asia Bryant (girls discus, 117-9) and Noelle Igberaese (girls shot put, 36-11). The Falcons also won the boys 3,200 relay (8:16.53), the girls 400 relay (49.66) and the girls 3,200 relay (10:38.82).
Shiloh got first-place finishes from Nathan Solomon (boys 1,600, 4:23.15 and 3,200, 9:56.43), Bryce Southerland (boys 110 hurdles, 14.42), Christion Barker (boys 300 hurdles, 38.45 and long jump, 23-10 1/2) and Jordan Fort (100 hurdles, 15.57 and 300 hurdles, 47.43). The Generals also won the girls 800 relay (1:47.48) and the girls 1,600 relay (4:13.89).
Buford’s event winners were Isaiah Bond (boys 100, 10.78 and 200, 21.21), Tobi Olawole (boys 400, 47.77), Jaylon Taylor (high jump, 6-2) and Sydney Harris (girls 100, 25.17 and 400, 54.85) The Wolves also won the boys 400 relay (41.79), the boys 800 relay (1:27.90) and the boys 1,600 relay (3:15.15).
Lanier’s Gamyzhae Williams won the girls long jump (16-10) and the girls triple jump (35-7 1/4). Teammate Alexis Wright won the pole vault (9-0).
