SUGAR HILL — The Region 8-AAAAAA basketball region championship games at Lanier High School featured a pair of slugfests, and the Buford Wolves ended up on the short end of both scorelines.
Dacula pulled off a 55-52 upset over Buford in overtime in the girls game, and Shiloh won the highly anticipated rubber match against the Buford boys 54-44 in the nightcap.
The girls championship appeared to be little more than a formality in the early minutes when Buford — which entered the game undefeated in region play this season — took a 12-0 lead. Dacula only hit one shot from the floor in the first quarter, and Buford’s lead ballooned as large as 20 points at 29-9 in the second quarter.
But brick by brick, the Falcons chipped away.
The driving force for Dacula was 8-AAAAAA girls player of the year Lazaria Spearman, who put up 17 points and 18 rebounds in an untouchable performance. She made one clutch play after another to help draw her team close, and landed a huge blow with a transition 3-pointer that put Dacula up 44-40 with 3:04 left.
“I’m just excited we beat Buford,” Spearman said after the game. “They ain’t been beat in years; they’ve always been region champs, so we took that. We wanted it more.”
Trailing 46-43 in the final minute, Buford’s Taylor Romano buried a 3-pointer from the wing to tie the game. Romano led Buford in scoring with 16 points, and her teammate Jayla Gudz had 13.
Buford even had a chance to walk the game off in regulation after stealing an inbounds pass and calling timeout with nine seconds left, but Dacula made a defensive stand to force overtime.
“It sounds simple but it really is,” Dacula head coach Jason Adams said about defense being the biggest difference in the comeback. “We struggled offensively in the first half, and we just knew we had to turn up our defense. That’s purely what got it done.”
Buford took a 51-48 lead into the final minute of overtime, but again Spearman had the answer.
She hit a 3-pointer from almost the same spot as her make late in regulation to tie the game and after Buford split a pair of free throws, Dacula got the ball back down one.
Jaliyah Benefield went to the rim and drew a foul with 36 seconds remaining. After draining both foul shots, Dacula came up with one more stop before Mekera Stanbridge scored the final two of her 14 points from the line after another Buford foul.
A last-ditch Buford 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt fell short, and the Falcons had officially pulled off the 20-point comeback to become region champions.
“We’ve came back from 20 this year and been able to win,” Adams said. “Unfortunately they like to give me a heart attack and we tend to start slow. Even in the locker room we came out believing at halftime we could get back in it if we turned up our defense and could get some shots to go.”
When the boys game started moments later, it took no time for the defensive dial.
Every shot was contested in a physical battle between two teams who split their regular season series. Points were at a premium early, and Buford needed a miracle heave from three-quarters court by Malachi Brown at the first quarter buzzer just to get into double digits.
Shiloh was not much better off against the stingy Buford defense, taking a slim 22-19 lead into the half on a Seryl Slater 3-pointer as time expired.
But once the Generals found their offense in the second half, the Wolves could not keep up.
“That’s what we pride in is our defense,” Shiloh head coach Kim Rivers said. “I just told them if they play hard; play smart; play together, good things would happen.”
The offensive breakthrough came in the third quarter thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Slater as part of his 14 points. Emmanuel Okogie had eight points and six rebounds, Zaron Jackson scored 10 points and D.J. Leak had nine as part of a balanced scoring effort.
The highlight of the night came midway through the third when Shiloh’s Isaiah Bertie finished off a dunk that gave the Generals a 37-30 lead and forced a Buford timeout. From there the Wolves were never closer than five points as Shiloh’s tough defense and free throw shooting kept Buford just out of reach. Alahn Sumler led the Wolves in scoring with 14 points, but it wasn’t enough down the stretch.
“We just couldn’t make a shot,” Buford head coach Benjie Wood said. “We got really good shots, we just didn’t make them. Unfortunately that’s the game of basketball sometimes.”
Shiloh went 11-for-15 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter in a textbook exhibition of how to close a game, and finished off the 54-44 win with celebrations and a No. 1 seed in the state playoffs starting next week.
“I’m just glad for these kids,” Rivers said. “They worked hard all year, and this was one of the goals they set. I told them if you win this it’s a great season, if you win the state championship it’s a dream season. Now we’re going to work on the dream season.”
