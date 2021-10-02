Dacula forces six turnovers, posts three defensive scores in win over Winder-Barrow

WINDER — The first 21 minutes of play did not go as planned for Dacula's football team Friday night in its second Region 8-AAAAAA matchup of the season against Winder-Barrow.
The Falcons found themselves trailing the host Bulldoggs 7-6 after allowing a short touchdown run with 3:03 left in the first half, but a switch flipped after that.
Dacula responded with two touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half, the first a 18-yard run from Matthew Haber and the second a 40-yard pick-six from Jayden Bethea to take a 19-7 lead into the break.
The momentum shift for the Falcons was plenty enough for them to run away with the game, outscoring the hosts 34-8 in the final 27 minutes to win 40-15.
Dacula (3-3) scored three defensive touchdowns on the night and added three more on offense, improving its record in region play to 2-0.
“Coach (Ed) Dudley’s kids are really well coached and disciplined and had a great game plan,” Dacula head coach Casey Vogt said. “It took us a minute to get adjusted to what they were doing. Once we got adjusted, our kids played really well.”
The Falcons jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead when a fumbled snap on Winder-Barrow’s first offensive snap of the game led to a scoop-and-score touchdown from Nicholus Nelson.
Dacula came within two yards of adding to their early lead when running back Kyle Efford broke off a long run, but the senior was tackled two yards short of a touchdown after a 57-yard run.
On the next play, the Falcons fumbled, squandering the scoring opportunity.
After another failed scoring opportunity in which the Falcons got as close as the Winder-Barrow 8-yard line, the host Bulldoggs finally took advantage of the Falcons missed scoring chances.
The Bulldoggs marched on a long 13-play, 64-yard drive that was capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run. A successful extra point try put the hosts out in front 7-6 with 3:03 left to play in the half.
From that point on, however, it was all Dacula.
After the two quick touchdowns to end the half from Haber and Bethea, Jonathan Williams strip-sacked the Bulldogg quarterback on the second play of the third quarter to give the ball back to the Dacula offense.
Five plays later, Efford scored to extend the lead to 26-7.
After forcing a quick three-and-out on defense, the Falcons put the game out of reach once and for all with a 60-yard touchdown run from Haber on the first play from scrimmage, putting him over the 100-yard rushing mark for the game.
The score gave Dacula a commanding 33-7 lead with 7:43 left in the third quarter.
Things went from bad to worse for Winder-Barrow when quarterback Conyer Smith tossed his second pick six of the game. This time it was Dacula’s William Green who intercepted Smith and returned it for a touchdown in what turned out to be the final scoring play for the Falcons.
Trailing 40-7, the Bulldoggs tacked on a late touchdown with Dacula’s backups in.
All-in-all, the Falcons defense forced six turnovers — three interceptions and three forced fumbles.
“Coach (Paul) Carter has our defense playing really well,” Vogt said. “He has a great plan every week and they get after it.”
After enduring a three-game losing streak earlier this season, the Falcons have since rebounded with back-to-back region wins to open region play 2-0.
“We knew it was going to take some time,” Vogt said. “New staff, doing a lot of different things schematically. Kids are trying to adjust and we had 14 new starters. We’re still not where I want to be at, though. We have a lot of work to do.”
