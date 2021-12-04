FAIRBURN — Dacula came into Friday night's Class AAAAAA semifinal with Langston Hughes on a roll, winning eight of its last nine football games. However, the Falcons ran into a buzzsaw as the Panthers' offense racked up 516 total yards of offense en route to the 47-28 win.
Hughes' offense rolled from the very beginning, getting touchdowns on its first four drives.
"I'm so proud of this group," said first-year Dacula head coach Casey Vogt. "These seniors came to work every day and it showed all year."
After a three-and-out by the Falcons on their first drive, Hughes wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as quarterback Prentiss Noland found Rodney Shelley open in the middle of the field, and Shelley raced the rest of the way for a 60-yard score to make it 6-0 with 9:40 to go in the first quarter.
Another three-and-out by the Falcons saw a repeat for the Panthers as Noland found Shelley open again on the second play of the drive, this time for a 63-yard scoring strike to put the Panthers up 13-0.
Dacula put up its first points of the evening when Percy Williams took the ensuing kickoff back 78 yards to make the score 13-7 with 6:28 to go in the first quarter.
However, Hughes answered right back, going 80 yards in nine plays. A touchdown pass was called back due to a block in the back, but that didn't matter as the Panthers continued to push the ball down the field, culminating in a 3-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Harris.
Dacula looked to be driving down the field early in the second quarter, using a 41-yard completion to Jayden Bethea to move down to the Hughes 31-yard line. Later, on third down, Dacula was stopped on a third-down rush, but a late hit by Hughes seemingly was going to give the Falcons a first down. However, a retaliation foul made it offsetting penalties and the Falcons were stopped on fourth down to give the ball back to the Panthers.
Hughes took advantage and went straight down the field as Noland found Jelani Thurman over the middle for a 35-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers added another score just before halftime, taking a 34-7 lead into the break.
The second half was much of the same for the Hughes offense. But the Falcons showed life as well on offense.
After the teams traded interceptions, including one picked off by Dacula's Moussa Barry, the Falcons drove 98 yards in 16 plays for their next score.
Kyle Efford had two rushes of nine yards to move the ball from the shadow of their own goal line. Later, a 21-yard completion from quarterback Austin Adcock to Williams moved the ball to the Hughes 25. Five plays later, Efford rushed it in from the 3 to move the Falcons to within 41-14 with 4:10 to go in the third quarter.
Hughes' first drive of the fourth quarter saw the Dacula defense hold strong in the red zone. The Falcons responded by going on another long drive, this time going 87 yards in 10 plays, culminating in a score from the 1 by Matthew Haber to make it 41-21.
Both teams added one more score to end the game, but it was Dacula with the game's final points when Austin Adcock found twin, Ethan, for a 13-yard score with seconds to go for the game's final points giving the pair a special sendoff in their senior year.
"They just kept competing and fighting and I'm so proud of everything they did," Vogt said.
The Falcons were led by Haber, who finished with 76 yards on the ground, while Efford had 49. Austin Adcock finished with 89 yards passing.
HUGHES 47, DACULA 28
Dacula 7 0 7 14 — 28
Hughes 20 14 7 6 — 47
FIRST QUARTER
Hughes: Rodney Shelley 60 pass from Prentiss Noland (kick blocked) 9:40
Hughes: Shelley 63 pass from Noland (Alan Gonzalez kick) 6:40
Dacula: Percy Williams 78 kickoff return (Nick Daniel kick) 6:28
Hughes: Jamarion Harris 3 run (Gonzalez kick) 2:55
SECOND QUARTER
Hughes: Jelani Thurman 35 pass from Noland (kick blocked) 10:50
Hughes: Shelley 7 pass from from Noland (Antonio Martin rush) :18
THIRD QUARTER
Hughes: Martin 69 rush (Gonzalez kick) 11:15
Dacula: Kyle Efford 3 run (Daniel kick) 4:10
FOURTH QUARTER
Dacula: Matthew Haber 1 run (Daniel kick) 6:32
Hughes: Justin Bond 31 run (conversion failed) 5:10
Dacula: Ethan Adcock 13 pass from Austin Adcock (Daniel kick) :17
