SNELLVILLE — In a fitting microcosm of its season so far, Dacula’s football team started slowly in the first half at Shiloh and stormed back in the second half to clinch a playoff spot.
Dacula trailed 7-3 midway through the third quarter on Senior Night at Shiloh Community Stadium, but scored the final 20 points of the game for a 23-7 win.
The Falcons (5-3, 4-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) fell behind with under a minute remaining in the first half when backup quarterback Austin Adcock threw an interception to Shiloh safety Xavier Wright just in front of the goal line, and Wright reversed his field for a 99-yard interception return. Shiloh’s (2-6, 2-2) offense had only picked up one first down on the evening to that point, but its defense held Dacula to three points and popped up with a score of its own to take the lead into halftime.
Even after the interception, Dacula head coach Casey Vogt decided to keep Adcock in the game coming out of halftime. The first possession of the third quarter resulted in a three-and-out, but from there the offense clicked.
“Both of those guys compete like crazy,” Vogt said about his quarterbacks. “Austin kind of had the hot hand and kind of felt a little more comfortable with what he was seeing.”
Adcock turned the game around with a 62-yard touchdown drive, highlighted by a 34-yard pass to Percy Williams that started it and a 28-yarder to Moussa Barry in the end zone that capped it. Williams and Barry were the two biggest weapons in the passing game, combining for 11 receptions and 160 receiving yards.
One of the biggest reasons the game was still competitive deep into the third quarter despite a lack of Shiloh offense was Dacula’s failure to capitalize on turnovers. The Falcons started inside the Shiloh 40 off an interception and a fumble in the first quarter, but failed to get any points out of the former takeaway and only picked up a field goal out of the latter.
In the second half, Dacula flipped the script.
Simeon Boulware forced a fumble on a third down dropback immediately following the touchdown, setting Dacula up inside the red zone with a 10-7 lead. Five plays later, Georgia Tech committed running back Kyle Efford scored with a second-effort lunge on a third-and-goal run to make it 17-7 Dacula.
Efford had a quiet game by his lofty standards, but he was opportunistic. He took advantage of a tiring Shiloh defense on Dacula’s next possession and scored his second TD of the game from two yards out in the first minute of the final quarter. William Greene’s second interception of the contest and the Dacula defense’s fourth first turnover finished the defensive shutout in style with two minutes remaining.
“We lost one of our best guys in the last week and it was a next man up mentality,” Vogt said. “That’s what you have to do as a great defense. We had great pursuit to the ball all night long. We had 11 guys around the ball every play, and that’s what you want on defense.”
The loss dropped Shiloh to 2-2 in region play and into a three-way tie with Lanier and Winder-Barrow for the final two playoff spots out of Region 8-AAAAAA. The Generals will have a showdown at Lanier next week before closing the season against Habersham Central.
Dacula on the other hand will not have to sweat out its playoff fate. The Falcons clinched a bid in the state playoffs by moving to 4-0 in region play, a stark contrast from their 1-3 start to the season in non-region play. Dacula will host Central Gwinnett next week before a showdown against Buford that will determine the region championship in the regular season finale on Nov. 5.
“It was an important game for region rankings and getting to where our ultimate goal is, which is the state playoffs,” Vogt said. “It was a huge win for our team, and the kids played really well.”
DACULA 23, SHILOH 7
Dacula 0 3 14 6 — 23
Shiloh 0 7 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Dacula: Nick Daniel 28 FG 11:14
Shiloh: Xavier Wright 99 interception return (Erick Quiquivix kick) :51
THIRD QUARTER
Dacula: Moussa Barry 28 pass from Austin Adcock (Daniel kick) 5:34
Dacula: Kyle Efford 3 rush (Daniel kick) 2:46
FOURTH QUARTER
Dacula: Efford 2 rush (kick blocked) 11:35
