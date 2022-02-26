DACULA — The magic finally ran out for Dacula’s girls basketball team in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
After a 20-point comeback in the region championship game and a buzzer-beater to win in the first round of the state playoffs, the Falcons fell 53-45 to Bradwell Institute on their home court Saturday.
Bradwell’s Taniyah Bowman was a handful all day, scoring 27 points for the Tigers and adding in four rebounds, three assists and six steals. Her teammate Parris Parham overcame a slow start to score 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, and that duo was too much for Dacula to overcome.
It was another slow start for Dacula, this time falling behind 8-0 and not making a shot from the floor in the first four minutes of the contest. The Falcons struggled to break down the Tigers’ press, with a parade of turnovers leading to numerous transition points the other way.
Dacula did manage to crawl back into the game in the second quarter, but its offense lacked the playmakers of Bradwell’s in the halfcourt. Mekera Standridge was the only Dacula player to reach double figures with 11 points, and Region 8-AAAAAA player of the year Lazaria Spearman was held in check with just four points.
“I don’t feel like we ever really got going offensively tonight,” Dacula head coach Jason Adams said. “We never got Z [Lazaria Spearman] going, and a lot of our success offensively has been because of her and then finding others to kind of step up and make plays along the way, and we just didn’t.”
The best passage of play the Falcons had all night was coming out of halftime when the Falcons finally took their first lead of the game on a Sydney Whittle three-pointer that made it 24-22 Dacula. The Falcons led by as many as five points in the third quarter, but Bradwell stayed in the game largely thanks to Bowman’s work against the 2-3 zone.
Bowman scored 21 of Bradwell’s 31 points in the first three quarters as her team went into the final quarter trailing 33-31, attacking the zone with both drives to the rim and consistent mid-range jump shots.
But with the game on the line, it was Parham who stole the show and ended Dacula’s season.
Parham scored the first six points of the fourth quarter for the visitors, and added three more with a tough finish three contact and a free throw shortly after. That three-point play gave Bradwell its largest lead of the second half at 49-44, and the Falcons had to abandon the zone with the deficit on the scoreboard. The man-to-man defense gave Bowman more room to work, and she took advantage with four more points in the closing minutes.
“She is a good player,” Adams said about Bowman. “We knew it coming in. We went to our zone early, and I thought we did a pretty good job of it. But it got to a point where we had to matchup, and she’s a tough matchup.”
Bradwell will move on to the Elite Eight in the state playoffs to play either Houston County or Sequoyah, while Adams and the Falcons finished out their season with a 19-10 record and a region championship.
“Before we went out on the court we broke down with family and just tried to explain to them when we go to battle out on that court we’re family,” Adams concluded. “And when we come off win or lose, we’re still family, even if not more family. We just talked to them, that’s a life lesson. You can’t just love each other in the highs, you’ve got to love each other in the lows.”
