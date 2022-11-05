9297.png

Dacula logo

DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night.

The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a first-round state playoff game at North Gwinnett next week.

