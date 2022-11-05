DACULA — Dacula clinched a Class AAAAAAA state playoff berth and eliminated defending state champion Collins Hill with a 48-9 rout of the Eagles in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night.
The Falcons led 41-9 at halftime and cruised to the victory, earning the region’s No. 4 seed and a first-round state playoff game at North Gwinnett next week.
Hector Davies fueled the victory with 216 yards and four touchdowns on only 11 carries, while teammate Donovan Jones added 17 carries for 69 yards. Davies’ 27-yard TD run in the first quarter got the Falcons on the board, and Chuma Okoye followed with a 60-yard pick-six for an early 14-0 lead.
Jayden Bethea’s 2-yard TD run six seconds into the second quarter stretched the lead to 20-0. Collins Hill followed with nine straight points on an 18-yard TD pass from Mikey Sheehan (9 of 15 passing, 129 yards) to Ethan Campbell and a safety.
However, Dacula reeled off three TDs before halftime, the first two on 31- and 62-yard TD runs by Davies. After Davies’ second TD with 54 seconds left in the second quarter, the Falcons’ Simeon Boulware returned a Collins Hill fumble 10 yards for a score with 6.5 seconds left in the half.
Davies tacked on a 35-yard TD run in the third quarter.
Campbell (four catches, 46 yards) and C.J. Hector (five catches, 98 yards) led the Collins Hill receivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.