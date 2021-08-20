DACULA — Casey Vogt’s first win as Dacula’s head football coach started Thursday night and finished Friday morning.
Vogt, his players and coaches were up way past their bedtime and just a few hours away from school starting by the time a 32-7 victory over Tucker finished up in the Corky Kell Classic. The game, the nightcap of a doubleheader, kicked off an hour and a half late after lightning delayed the previous matchup between Archer and Westlake by 30 minutes.
“It’s late. It’s past my bedtime,” Vogt said of his first head coaching victory. “I’ll be getting up in four hours. All joking aside, it feels good to get a win and the kids played hard. They competed and did what they’re supposed to do. They came out and played really hard and gave us a chance to win.”
Vogt, a college coach for 20 years before spending last season at Northside-Warner Robins, watched his defense dominate in the first half as mistakes piled up for Tucker. The Falcons led 32-0 at halftime and the second half was played with a running clock.
Dacula led 6-0 after a quarter on a 4-yard Kyle Efford touchdown run, then reeled off four second-quarter scores. Two of those were defensive TDs, one an 11-yard fumble return by Tristen Strong and the other a 43-yard interception return by William Green.
Tucker had major issues with high snaps, which fueled its eight-first half fumbles (two were lost). The Tigers had minus-53 yards in the first half thanks to losing 60 yards on a trio of high snaps.
“The defense played really well in the first half,” Vogt said. “When (Tucker’s) doing what they’re doing, it puts them behind the chains quite a bit and life is pretty easy when they’re staring at second-and-15 and second-and-17. That makes life easy. I wasn’t pleased with the second half. I didn’t think we played very well. I think we lost our focus. As coaches, we’ve got to reel the kids back in and keep that focus in the second half.”
Because of Tucker’s offensive struggles, Dacula had only 97 first-half yards and five first downs. If its defense wasn’t scoring, its offense was set up deep in Tucker territory for a large part of the half.
Efford’s initial TD happened after Tucker couldn’t get a punt off — it faced a fourth-and-34 at its own 6-yard line because a high snap — and Dacula began that possession at the Tigers’ 7-yard line.
Jayden Bethea had four tackles for losses in the first half, while Jonathan Williams had a sack and both Festus Davies and Colin Seymour had strip sacks in the first quarter.
“Our defensive line played well,” Vogt said. “Jonathan Williams, I think he was in the backfield every single play. When he’s disruptive and doing what he’s doing, it makes everything easy for everybody else.”
On the fourth play of the second quarter, a high snap from Tucker on third-and-10 from its own 37 couldn’t be corralled by the quarterback and it was kicked back to the 11-yard line where Strong scooped it up and raced in for the score.
Efford’s 7-yard TD run with 6:29 left in the second quarter capped a 47-yard drive and made it 18-0 before Green’s pick-six extended the advantage. Another errant Tucker snap, this time a low one on a punt, set up Dacula again after a quick three-and-out on the ensuing possession. The Tigers' punter kneeled to field the snap inside the 1-yard line, giving the hosts first-and-goal at the spot. Williams’ short plunge made it 32-0 and guaranteed a running clock in the second half.
Tucker got on the board in the fourth quarter with an 83-yard TD pass from Amir Streeter to Barry Manning, who got lost behind the Dacula reserves. Even with that big gainer, the Tigers finished with only 53 yards on offense thanks to their minus-76 yards on the ground.
Dacula rushed for only 49 yards and got 75 yards passing on 6 of 11 attempts from quarterback Jamir Beckhom.
DACULA 32, TUCKER 7
Tucker 0 0 0 7 — 7
Dacula 6 26 0 0 — 32
FIRST QUARTER
Dacula: Kyle Efford 4 run (run failed) 3:04
SECOND QUARTER
Dacula: Tristen Strong 11 fumble return (kick failed) 11:00
Dacula: Efford 7 run (run failed) 6:29
Dacula: William Green 43 interception return (Nick Daniel kick) 3:38
Dacula: Jonathan Williams 1 run (Daniel kick) 2:29
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Tucker: Barry Manning 83 pass from Amir Streeter (Charlie Cooper kick) 10:12
