DACULA — Dacula stayed unbeaten in Region 8-AAAAAA with a 40-0 victory over Winder-Barrow on Friday.
The Falcons (3-2, 2-0) got 10 rushes for 70 yards and two touchdowns from Kyle Efford, and seven rushes for 97 yards and a TD from E’mond Pittman. Quarterback Blaine Jenkins completed 11 of 18 passes for 137 yards and a score, and also rushed twice for 28 yards.
Dacula’s defense had two big stops against Winder-Barrow (1-4, 0-2), once on fourth down at midfield along with a goal-line stand late in the game. Dylan Hand contributed to the defense with an interception, and also had four catches for 30 yards and a TD on offense.
“I thought we played well, much better execution in all three phases,” Dacula head coach Clint Jenkins said. “We just need to keep improving.”
