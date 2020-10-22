x_MSC0756.jpg
Buy Now

Dacula's Daniel Poole (20) blocks a Lanier defender, which allows Kaleb Edwards (2) to find some running room.

 Craig Cappy

Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Benji Harrison

Record: 3-3, 1-1 region

Last week: Lost to Buford 44-7

Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)

Coach: Clint Jenkins

Record: 3-2, 2-0 region

Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 40-0

Habersham presents a challenge for Dacula after playing 2019 state champion Buford close for a half last week. The Raiders trailed Buford just 10-0 at halftime and 17-7 into the third quarter. They featured a talented quarterback in Joshua Pickett, a Duke recruit.

The Falcons, winners of three straight after losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek to open the season, played well last Friday in a 40-0 rout of Winder-Barrow.

Much of Dacula’s offensive success has gone through Kaleb Edwards and Kyle Efford early in the season. Edwards has 503 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, along with nine catches for 165 yards and another score. Efford has rushed for 562 yards and nine TDs, along with three catches for 67 yards and a score, for an offense that leans more heavily on the run (1,468 yards) than the pass (550 yards). That said, quarterback Blaine Jenkins had one of his best games in the Winder-Barrow win, completing 11 of 18 passes for 137 yards and a TD.

T.J. Young (59 tackles, seven for losses), Efford (35 tackles, eight for losses) and Reggie Icilien (31 tackles) have been among the Falcons’ top defensive players.

Dacula outscored Habersham by a combined 90-7 over the previous two seasons.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Dacula won 41-0 last year

Location: Dacula High School

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.