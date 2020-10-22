Habersham Central Raiders (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Benji Harrison
Record: 3-3, 1-1 region
Last week: Lost to Buford 44-7
Dacula Falcons (8-AAAAAA)
Coach: Clint Jenkins
Record: 3-2, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Winder-Barrow 40-0
Habersham presents a challenge for Dacula after playing 2019 state champion Buford close for a half last week. The Raiders trailed Buford just 10-0 at halftime and 17-7 into the third quarter. They featured a talented quarterback in Joshua Pickett, a Duke recruit.
The Falcons, winners of three straight after losses to Brookwood and Mill Creek to open the season, played well last Friday in a 40-0 rout of Winder-Barrow.
Much of Dacula’s offensive success has gone through Kaleb Edwards and Kyle Efford early in the season. Edwards has 503 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, along with nine catches for 165 yards and another score. Efford has rushed for 562 yards and nine TDs, along with three catches for 67 yards and a score, for an offense that leans more heavily on the run (1,468 yards) than the pass (550 yards). That said, quarterback Blaine Jenkins had one of his best games in the Winder-Barrow win, completing 11 of 18 passes for 137 yards and a TD.
T.J. Young (59 tackles, seven for losses), Efford (35 tackles, eight for losses) and Reggie Icilien (31 tackles) have been among the Falcons’ top defensive players.
Dacula outscored Habersham by a combined 90-7 over the previous two seasons.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Dacula won 41-0 last year
Location: Dacula High School
