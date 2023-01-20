©Dale Zanine 2020_10_1602137.JPG

Peachtree Ridge’s head coach Reggie Stancil shown on the sidelines against Collins Hill during a 2020 game at Peachtree Ridge High School.

 Dale Zanine

After a one-year hiatus, Reggie Stancil is a Gwinnett football coach again.

Dacula announced Friday morning it has hired Stancil, who was an assistant coach at McEachern for the 2022 season, as its new head football coach. He replaces Casey Vogt, who stepped down after two seasons leading the program.

