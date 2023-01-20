After a one-year hiatus, Reggie Stancil is a Gwinnett football coach again.
Dacula announced Friday morning it has hired Stancil, who was an assistant coach at McEachern for the 2022 season, as its new head football coach. He replaces Casey Vogt, who stepped down after two seasons leading the program.
Stancil was the head football coach at Peachtree Ridge for five seasons from 2017 to 2021, and previously was an assistant at Norcross for 11 seasons. His hiring was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education.
“I live in the (Dacula) community, and one thing about Dacula I’ve always admired is I always thought they had a really tough kid and had a good place for football,” Stancil said. “I’ve always been intrigued by it and with me living in the community, it allows me to do more in the school, in the middle school, in the elementary school. It’s kind of like what South Georgia football was, a community thing.”
Stancil made strides to improve Peachtree Ridge in his five seasons there, and his tenure was highlighted by his 2020 team, which navigated the COVID-19 pandemic and returned the Lions to the state playoffs. He was hired by Peachtree Ridge after a successful run at Norcross that included state football championships in 2012 and 2013. He was quarterbacks coach for the Blue Devils, and also served two seasons as head baseball coach.
Stancil, who coached at Morrow, Northside-Warner Robins and Lithonia before Norcross, was a record-breaking quarterback and baseball player as a high-schooler at Colquitt County. He was a two-time all-state selection in both sports and threw for 5,182 yards in college at Jacksonville State. He was inducted into the Colquitt County Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.
“(Dacula principal) Mrs. (Jeannie) Hidalgo and I are very excited about the direction of Dacula football under Coach Stancil,” Dacula athletic director Daniel Garrett said. “His immediate and long-term vision for the direction of our program are powerful. What stands out most about Coach Stancil is his character, integrity and passion. His experience as a head coach of multiple sports within GCPS, expertise in football scheme, proven ability to build strong team culture, a vast network of coaching connections and substantial success with securing opportunities for athletes to play at the next level and beyond are all highlights that elevated him to the top of a very extensive list of quality candidates. He has lived in the heart of our community for years, and we are excited for him to get the opportunity to now work, lead and serve here. Dacula football is in great hands."
Stancil takes over a Dacula program with a long tradition of football success, including a current run of seven straight state playoff appearances. The Falcons went 9-5 and made the Class AAAAAA state semifinals in Vogt’s first season, but slipped to 3-8 in 2022 and lost in the first round of the state playoffs. Dacula also made the state Final Four in 2018 and 2019 under former head coach Clint Jenkins.
Stancil knows several of the current Dacula assistants, in particular Steve Sims, a Dacula grad who will serve as quarterbacks coach this season. Stancil and Sims worked together for nearly a decade as assistants at Norcross and won two state titles together.
Stancil’s commute improves greatly with just a few minutes on the road, much better than the long treks to McEachern — typically one hour there and one hour, 45 minutes back — and he is excited about his return to the Gwinnett high school football community. That said, he appreciated the 2022 season, his first coaching outside of Gwinnett in 16 seasons.
“I really enjoyed being in Cobb County the last half year,” Stancil said. “I learned some things from (McEachern) Coach (Franklin) Stephens and I enjoyed my time being somewhere else and seeing how other people do it. Because I had been in Gwinnett so long, it was good for me to take a step back, be quarterbacks coach where all I did was worry about the quarterbacks and I got to see how other people do things. I was around (Norcross) Coach (Keith) Maloof for so long, I did some things because that’s how we did it at Norcross. I saw things I could do a little bit different that will help us. I was over there for the spring, so almost a year, and it was a good year to sit back and view things in a different way.”
