DACULA — Brookwood’s game-long comeback finally caught up to Dacula with just under six seconds left in regulation when Jayden Williams’ basket forced overtime Tuesday night.
The talented, 6-foot-9 sophomore then opened the extra period with two more points, giving the Broncos their first lead of the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic finals since it was 8-7 in the first quarter. However, Lamariyon Jordan answered with a 3-pointer to regain the lead on the Falcons’ first OT possession, and the hosts proceeded to squash Brookwood’s hopes of turning that comeback into a victory.
Dacula lined up a series of defensive stops in the extra period and finished off a 75-69 victory, winning its own tournament for the first time. That feat led to a raucous celebration with the players and the student section.
“I think getting back to winning is important to them,” Dacula boys coach Byron Wilson said of the celebration. “That core group of juniors won the county championship as eighth-graders, and all along we’re just trying to get them to understand that when you step up to the varsity level of basketball in the state of Georgia, that’s something different. They’ve just been getting used to playing at this level and getting ready to win, so I think it means a lot to them, No. 1, to defend their house. We talk about defending our home all the time. To get here and do it, they’re really excited.”
Dacula took control of the title game early with a 12-0 first-quarter run that stretched its lead to 17-10 after a quarter. The halftime advantage was eight points, and other than a brief tie in the third quarter, the lead held.
The Falcons led 62-54 when Williams powered Brookwood back with back-to-back baskets, the second a dunk off his steal. Donovan Gray followed with a 3-pointer with 41 seconds left, bringing the Broncos within 62-61.
Dacula added a free throw on a night when it struggled at the line (it made only 6 of 16), pushing the edge to 63-61 with 21.5 seconds left. Brookwood got the ball inside to Williams, who finished with his equalizer in the waning seconds. Dacula’s Josh Mathurin had a look at a 3-pointer as time expired, but it was off the mark.
Williams had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots — all game highs — and was particularly impressive late with 16 points in the fourth quarter and OT.
“He’s a load. He’s going to be really, really good,” Wilson said of Williams. “As he grows, he’s going to be a terror to deal with.”
Wilson’s star then stepped up in the extra period.
Jordan’s early 3-pointer in OT was big, and he made a second from long range with 1:05 left that stretched the lead back to 74-69 when Brookwood had cut it to a one-possession game. The highly touted junior led Dacula with 24 points and grabbed five rebounds.
“That I love. He’s doing what a player of that caliber is supposed to do,” Wilson said of Jordan. “We talk about all the time, a guy at that level going to get a bucket. What I see from him early this season is him being patient on offense. He had 25 the first game, 32 last night. But if you’re sitting there watching the game, you think ’32?’ It’s a quiet 32 because he’s being patient, sharing the ball. And the third and fourth quarter, when he needs to come up and take over the game, he’s doing it. But he’s doing it in a patient fashion, not running into charges. I just love the maturity I’m seeing out of him.”
Anthony Alston (10 points, seven rebounds) also was big in OT with four straight points, two off of an offensive rebound. His second basket was in transition after a defensive stop.
“I liked the execution down the stretch offensively, but I loved what we did defensively,” Wilson said. “I felt like we locked in and got the stops we needed down the stretch.”
Mathurin had 11 points and eight rebounds in the win, while Gabe Omoregie (10 points, seven rebounds), Jackson Sousa (eight points, two 3-pointers), Omari Hamilton (six points, six rebounds) and Blake Wilson (six points) also made big contributions.
In addition to Williams, Brookwood got solid play from Christian Reid (eight points), DeAndre Cowan (eight points), Gray (seven points) and Osiris Shabazz (six points).
