Dacula boys, Buford girls win championships at Winder-Barrow Invite

The Dacula boys and Buford girls cross country teams won the titles Saturday at the Winder-Barrow Invite.
Dacula won the boys division with 71 points behind a fourth-place finish from Chance Jones, who ran the 5K in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. He was backed up by Corbin Squires (sixth, 17:35), Isaac Brown (18th, 18:16), Tyson Brown (19th, 18:26) and Jacob Niles (24th, 18:44).
The Buford girls’ winning total was 77 behind scorers Cayden Boyer (11th, 22:22), Hayden Bailey (14th, 22:28), Madeline Matos (16th, 23:05), Abby Wood (21st, 23:19) and Audrey Adams (25th, 23:42).
Dacula was second in the girls race at 84 points with top finishers Karsyn Rodney (fifth, 21:13), Laura Csontos (eighth, 22:03) and Natalia Vidal (23rd, 23:34).
Mountain View’s Kallie Henderson was runner-up in the girls race in 20:25, helping her team to sixth. Teammate Kaley Johnson was 22nd in 23:30.
Lanier’s girls were seventh with top finishers Alyssa Willis (seventh, 21:58) and Emely Carbajal (15th, 22:41). Grayson’s Virginia Pastor was fourth individually in 21:07.
Buford took third in the boys team standings at 82 with top finishers Carter Hales (ninth, 17:48), Noah Johnson (15th, 18:12), Colby Polhemus (16th, 18:13) and Jesus Miranda (20th, 18:27). Lanier’s boys took sixth behind Jacob Blakey (12th, 17:57), Dylan Stone (13th, 18:03) and Kyle Foster (14th, 18:07).
