©Dale Zanine 2022_02_26 00356.jpg

Dacula's Mekera Standridge (3) shoots against Bradwell Institute in the second round of the 2021-22 state playoffs at Dacula High School.

 Dale Zanine

The upcoming Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic features 28 games over three days at the high school’s two gyms.

Games begin Saturday, followed by two more days of competition Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22.

