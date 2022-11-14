The upcoming Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic features 28 games over three days at the high school’s two gyms.
Games begin Saturday, followed by two more days of competition Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Gwinnett schools participating in the showcase along with host Dacula are Berkmar, Brookwood, Discovery, Lanier, Mountain View and Shiloh.
The schedule for the event is as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 19
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Berkmar vs. Mountain View girls
1 p.m. — Discovery vs. Mountain View boys
3 p.m. — Dacula vs. Lanier girls
5 p.m. — Dacula vs. Stephenson boys
Aux Gym
11 a.m. — Discovery vs. Loganville girls
1 p.m. — Loganville vs. Paideia boys
3 p.m. — Shiloh vs. Pope girls
5 p.m. — Pope vs. Trinity Prep boys
Monday, Nov. 21
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Lanier vs. Loganville girls
1 p.m. — Discovery vs. Loganville boys
3 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Pope girls
5 p.m. — Berkmar vs. Dacula girls
7 p.m. — Dacula vs. Pope boys
Aux Gym
11 a.m. — Mountain View vs. Shiloh girls
1 p.m. — Mountain View vs. Greenbrier boys
3 p.m. — Discovery vs. Paideia girls
5 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Creekside Christian boys
7 p.m. — Paideia vs. Stephenson boys
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Discovery vs. Shiloh girls
1 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Greenbrier boys
3 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Loganville girls
5 p.m. — Dacula vs. Paideia girls
7 p.m. — Dacula vs. Creekside Christian boys
Aux Gym
11 a.m. — Berkmar vs. Lanier girls
1 p.m. — Pope vs. Stephenson boys
3 p.m. — Mountain View vs. Pope girls
5 p.m. — Mountain View vs. Loganville boys
7 p.m. — Discovery vs. Trinity Prep boys
