LILBURN — Dacula will find itself in familiar territory when the baseball team walks back onto Buchanan Field on Friday.
For the second straight week, the third-seeded Falcons will play in a winner-takes-all Game 3 on the road against a top-seeded opponent. Last week it was Denmark. Now, after splitting a doubleheader with longtime power Parkview in the Class AAAAAAA state quarterfinals Thursday, they’ll square off against the Panthers with a spot in the Final Four on the line.
Parkview delivered a series of blows early in Game 1 to take the opener, 4-2. Dacula staved off elimination in the nightcap by using a sixth-inning rally to steal a 3-1 victory.
“We live to fight another day,” Dacula head coach Jake Bova said. “I’m extremely proud of the way they fought, especially after losing Game 1. It’s very difficult to do in the playoffs, especially at this stage, in this atmosphere. So I’m just very, very proud of them.”
Kaleb Perry took the ball for the Falcons in Game 1. He scattered six hits and gave up a pair of earned runs while striking out five. Jared Glenn got in nod in the second leg of the doubleheader and delivered a complete game, racking up eight strikeouts while surrendering just one run on three hits.
“Their guys pitched really well tonight. They kept us off-balance,” Parkview head coach Chan Brown said. “We’ve got to just find a way. They’re a very, very scrappy team, so we’ve got make sure we show up [Friday] because I can promise you they’re going to.”
Parkview scored four runs in the first two innings of the day. After that, Dacula quickly cooled off the Panther bats to help preserve its season.
“They played better than we did [Thursday,]” Brown said. “We got the timely hit in the first game, and they got the timely hit in the second game. Bottom line is we’ve got Game 3. We’ve gotta have a whole lot of heart and show up ready to go.”
Game 1: Parkview 4, Dacula 2
The Panthers completed a collective cycle just four at-bats into the series opener.
Ali Banks swung at the first pitch he saw since returning from injury and ripped it back up the middle. The ball rolled all the way to the centerfield wall, allowing Banks to race around the bags and cash in a leadoff triple to open the first inning.
In the ensuing at-bat, Landon Stripling launched a two-run home run to right-center.
Colin Houck’s double down the left-field line and Cade Brown’s single through the gap into shallow right field maxed out the possibilities of offensive outputs from putting the ball in play before an out could be recorded.
Parkview’s Grant Garrett lifted a sac fly to deep right field in the second inning, plating Mason Davis — the speedster previously reached on an error and stole a pair of bases — to make it 4-0. Ostensibly, the Panthers were well on their way to another dominant day at the plate.
But Perry and the Dacula defense settled in by the third inning. The Panthers wouldn’t scratch across another run until deep into Game 2.
“We did a heck of a job of just using our game plan and kind of rolling with it,” Bova said.
Right-hander Musci Thorpe followed up his brilliant second-round performance against Richmond Hill with another gem for Parkview. He fanned nine batters over 6 2/3 innings.
Thorpe’s first blemish came in the third inning when Tyson Brown took him deep to right field with a solo home run. He recovered, tossing a shutout fourth inning, working around a two-out single in the fifth and breezing through the sixth.
Down to their final out, the Falcons kept hope alive with AJ Weiss’ RBI single to left field. But Kason Gleaton came in to slam the door and earn the save for Parkview.
Game 2: Dacula 3, Parkview 1
A dry spell at the plate carried over into the second game for the Panthers as Glenn dominated the lineup.
Meanwhile, Parkview right-hander Landon Stripling found himself in a jam in the fourth inning. After following up a leadoff single with a pair of quick outs, Stripling gave up a double that clanged off the outfield wall to set up a pair of runners in scoring position. He worked himself out of the tight squeeze, however, striking out Weiss to escape unscathed.
Stripling wasn’t as fortunate in the next inning.
Dacula took its first lead of the day in the fifth when Jared Glenn belted a two-out solo home run to left-center field.
Houck led off the sixth inning with a double to left field. Heads-up baserunning allowed him to stretch the sequence out, inducing an error which placed him on third base. The extra bag paid off one at-bat later as Brown scored him with a sacrifice fly to tie the game.
With one out recorded in the sixth inning, Harry Bouldin snuck an RBI double inside the right-field line to put the Falcons back in front, 2-1. DJ Quary later provided insurance for Dacula by ripping a ball to the left side of the infield and reaching on an error, which scored a run.
“We’ve been that team all year long. We score late,” Bova said. “They just, they know how to fight.”
The Falcons will fight for a ticket to the state semifinals Friday as they take on the Panthers at 6 p.m.
Scenes from Dacula at Parkview baseball in the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals on May 4, 2023. (Photos: Jamie Spaar)
