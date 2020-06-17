Former Dacula standout Alex Armah was named to the Gulf South Conference Team of the Decade for 2010-19 by the league.
The former West Georgia standout was one of three defensive linemen chosen for the honor.
Armah, entering his fourth season as a fullback with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, played defense all four seasons at West Georgia, and excelled at both defensive end and tight end/H-back as a senior. He is one of the few players to earn All-Gulf South honors on both offense and defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.