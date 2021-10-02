D.J. Moore, defense propel Archer past Meadowcreek

LAWRENCEVILLE — After two weeks of region play, normal service has resumed for Archer’s football team.
The Tigers went 0-4 in non-region play, but followed up last week’s 38-0 region-opening win at Dunwoody with a 52-0 shutout against Meadowcreek at home.
“That’s two weeks in a row with a shutout,” Archer head coach Andy Dyer said. “We’ve been playing really well the last four weeks defensively.”
Six different Tigers scored a total of eight touchdowns for the Tigers, but the star of the night for Archer (2-4, 2-0 Region 7-AAAAAAA) was senior receiver D.J. Moore. The Georgia Tech commit caught two TDs as part of a total of 65 yards and rushed for a third score on a second quarter jet sweep.
The offensive onslaught started right from the start when the Tigers drove the ball 80 yards in 10 plays on the opening possession. Running back Chase Sellers accounted for 56 total yards, and the drive ended in the first of Moore’s three scores on a pass from quarterback Caleb Peevy. Eight minutes later Sellers got in on the scoring act. He moved the Tigers into the red zone with a 30-yard run, then finished off the drive himself from seven yards out.
Archer went deep into the playbook on its first offensive snap of the second quarter with a flea flicker. Sellers took the hand-off and pitched the ball back to Peevy, who found a wide open Moore streaking towards the end zone for the 53-yard TD.
“I dropped my head and took off,” Moore said on the flea flicker. “I knew when the safety dropped I was going to get the ball. As soon as I saw that, it was a touchdown.”
Meadowcreek’s (2-5, 1-2) biggest offensive threats of the night consistently came from receiver Ke’Shaun Singleton, who finished the game with six catches for 68 receiving yards. A 45-yard reception set up first-and-goal for the Mustangs early in the second quarter, but Archer safety and Auburn commit Caleb Wooden out-jumped the intended receiver on a fade route and secured an interception in the end zone.
Three plays later, Peevy connected with Frank Osorio for an 85-yard gain down the right sideline, the largest chunk of both Peevy’s 213-yard passing night and Osorio’s 108 receiving yards.
“I thought Caleb Peevy played really well tonight,” Dyer said. “He had a great week of practice and it showed up on the game field. A lot of guys made big plays and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The third phase of the game contributed to the rout on the final score of the first half, and again it was thanks to some trickery. Al Edwards fielded a punt at his own 45 and faked a reverse that sent the Meadowcreek punt team right while he dashed up the left side line for a punt return score.
The entirety of the second half was played with a running clock, and the Tigers continued to run up the score. Wilgens Larame intercepted a pass and returned it down inside the 5, and Deangelo Whitfield handled the rest. Emmanuel McRae became the fifth different Tiger to score later in the third quarter when he carried the ball in on a 7-yard TD. Sophomore running back Evan Artemus added the exclamation point with 50 rushing yards on Archer’s final possession, including a 7-yard TD that took the home team over the half-century mark.
“Any time you get a chance to get guys rolling in is good,” Dyer said. “The first four weeks of the year we played a brutal schedule, and we do that on purpose. To get those guys in is really good.”
Both teams will have a bye week next week, but will stay in region play in two weeks with Archer traveling to Berkmar and Meadowcreek hosting Dunwoody.
“We’re just building our team,” Moore said on the progress after an 0-4 start. “And now we’re starting to see the fruits of our labor.”
ARCHER 52, MEADOWCREEK 0
Meadowcreek 0 0 0 0 — 0
Archer 13 21 12 6 — 52
FIRST QUARTER
Archer: D.J. Moore 9 pass from Caleb Peevy (Miles Hamby kick) 9:35
Archer: Chase Sellers 7 rush (pass failed) :36
SECOND QUARTER
Archer: Moore 53 pass from Peevy (Hamby kick) 9:41
Archer: Moore 8 rush (Hamby kick) 4:06
Archer: Al Edwards 55 punt return (Hamby kick) 1:25
THIRD QUARTER
Archer: Deangelo Whitfield 4 rush (kick failed) 8:55
Archer: Emmanuel McRae 7 rush (kick failed) 2:17
FOURTH QUARTER
Archer: Evan Artemus 7 rush (kick failed) 1:42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.