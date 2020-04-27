The Georgia Swarm's 2017 weekend championship-winning game from 2017 will air on Atlanta’s CW69 for the first time ever in the Atlanta market on Saturday, May 2.
The broadcast of Game 2 of the 2017 NLL Finals will feature audio commentary from the Swarm general manager, head coach and players throughout the game. It airs from 8 to 10:30 p.m.
Up 1-0 in a best-of-three series against the two-time defending champion Saskatchewan Rush, the Swarm battled until the very last second of regulation to force overtime with seconds left in the game, ultimately scoring the last goal of the season to sweep through the 2017 NLL postseason and earn the franchise its first world championship.
“Atlanta’s CW69 is giving Atlanta sports fans an unprecedented opportunity to see the game where we earned a world championship in just our second season in the market,” Swarm co-owner and president Andy Arlotta said. “Being broadcast on local TV for the first time, this is a great introduction to the highest level of professional box lacrosse. Atlanta’s CW69’s production and addition of audio commentary from Swarm personnel make this can’t-miss-television.”
Swarm owner and general manager John Arlotta, head coach Ed Comeau, team captain Jordan MacIntosh, 2017 NLL MVP Lyle Thompson, game-winning scorer Miles Thompson and goaltender Mike Poulin will break down key points of the game, including the play in the final seconds of regulation which forced overtime.
“We are excited to bring this historic sports moment to Atlanta television for the first time,” said Tom Canedo, president and general manager of Atlanta’s CW69.
