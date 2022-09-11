ACWORTH — The Parkview boys and girls cross country teams both won Saturday’s Big Peach Mustang Stampede at Allatoona Creek Park.
Parkview won with 48 points, 16 ahead of runner-up Wesleyan. Haley Primm was fourth in 20 minutes, 21.74 seconds, and Citali Diaz was fifth in 20:37.01 to lead the victory. Teammates Aubrey Bailey (13th, 21:16.96), Jordan Seymour (15th, 21:22.11) and Zhari Maxineau (16th, 21:24.90) also had top finishes.
Wesleyan’s girls were led by Julie Anne Bush in seventh (20:44.44) and Eva Murphy in eighth (20:49.84), followed by Kyra Brubaker (17th, 21:25.53), Ella Richards (18th, 21:26.30), Ansley Voss (19th, 21:27.21) and Abigail Glover (20th, 21:31.75) in the top 20.
The Parkview boys finished with 63 points, 25 ahead of runner-up Creekview in the 16-team boys meet. Wesleyan’s boys were fifth at 164.
Kadin McAllister (sixth, 17:04.42), David Garcia (seventh, 17:06.70) and Jack Holcomb (eighth, 17:16.89) led Parkview, and teammate Solomon Mussie was 16th (17:38.66).
Wood Moore was 11th (17:20.48) for the Wesleyan boys, who also got top finishes from Andrew Cook (13th, 17:34.05) and Christopher Izzo (20th, 17:48.80).
Locals shine in Carrollton
CARROLLTON — Collins Hill, Norcross and North Gwinnett led the local runners in Saturday’s Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational.
Norcross’ girls were 10th in the Championship Division, led by Emily Rodriguez in 14th (20:35.40) and Kyra Andrews in 20th (20:57.91). North’s girls placed fifth in the Large School Division behind Aurora Streleckis (18th, 22:18.36), Avery Sams (21st, 22:25.37) and Caroline Smith (24th, 22:39.60).
Collins Hill’s boys were ninth in the Large School Division thanks to third-place finisher Marc Petrucci (17:13.34) and Jameson Pifer in ninth (17:35.77).
Hebron Christian’s boys took 11th in the Small School Division behind top runners Everett Griffin in 18th (19:02.81) and Anderson Mathius in 20th (19:06.59).
