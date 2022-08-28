FbLdVpFVEAI821A.jpeg
Mill Creek Cross Country

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mill Creek boys placed fifth in the Championship Division of Saturday’s Providence Cross Country Invitational at McAlpine Park.

The Hawks, who had a total of 159 points in the competitive meet, were led by Luke Kalarickal in eighth place with a time of 16 minutes, 00.80 seconds. Mill Creek’s Dylan Lucas was 23rd in 17:01.00, Gavin Mathieu was 30th in 17:14.90 and Jack Tillman was 44th in 17:32.21.

