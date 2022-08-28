CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mill Creek boys placed fifth in the Championship Division of Saturday’s Providence Cross Country Invitational at McAlpine Park.
The Hawks, who had a total of 159 points in the competitive meet, were led by Luke Kalarickal in eighth place with a time of 16 minutes, 00.80 seconds. Mill Creek’s Dylan Lucas was 23rd in 17:01.00, Gavin Mathieu was 30th in 17:14.90 and Jack Tillman was 44th in 17:32.21.
The Mill Creek girls were 10th (279 points) in the Championship Division behind Jewel Wells (30th, 20:35.21) and Evelyn Schlitz (31st, 20:35.84).
Hebron boys take fifth
GAINESVILLE — The Hebron Christian boys finished fifth in Saturday’s War Eagle Invitational.
The Lions were led by top-20 finishers Joshua Graves (19th, 19:45) and Anderson Mathius (20th, 19:47).
The Central Gwinnett girls were fifth in the team standings.
Norcross girls third at Bob Blastow
WHITESBURG — The Norcross girls took third in the Bob Blastow Invitational on Saturday.
Emily Rodriguez led the Blue Devils with an eighth-place finish individually with a time of 19:28.52. Teammates Alexa Foster (24th, 20:44.59) and Elkin Regina (25th, 20:45.09) also had top finishes.
Parkview, GAC earn top-10s
JEFFERSON — The Parkview boys finished third and the Greater Atlanta Christian boys were eighth in the North Georgia Championships’ Championship Division.
Parkview was led by Kadin McAllister (11th, 16:51.88), David Garcia (15th, 17:12.57) and Kaleb Tesfaye (22nd, 17:22.80). GAC’s top runners were Addison Alsobrook (13th, 17:01.99), Jackson Luskin (18th, 17:18.65) and Josiah Asfaw (24th, 17:23.88).
