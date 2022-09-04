Fbxwy2QXEAENzVL.jpg
Special Photo

JEKYLL ISLAND — A 1-2 finish by Macy Felton and Allie Wardle powered the Brookwood girls cross country team to first place in the Jekyll Island Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

Felton won the girls title with a time of 19 minutes, 34 seconds, and Wardle was runner-up in 19:58, 20 seconds ahead of third place. The Broncos’ Jillian Rovie was seventh in 20:50, and teammates Lauren Thisdale (21st, 22:06) and Ashley Sanchez (24th, 22:20) also scored.

