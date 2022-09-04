JEKYLL ISLAND — A 1-2 finish by Macy Felton and Allie Wardle powered the Brookwood girls cross country team to first place in the Jekyll Island Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.
Felton won the girls title with a time of 19 minutes, 34 seconds, and Wardle was runner-up in 19:58, 20 seconds ahead of third place. The Broncos’ Jillian Rovie was seventh in 20:50, and teammates Lauren Thisdale (21st, 22:06) and Ashley Sanchez (24th, 22:20) also scored.
Brookwood’s boys finished a close second with 45 points, just two behind first-place Decatur.
Austin Dezwart led the Bronco boys with a third-place run in 16:29. He was followed by teammates Alexander Thompson (ninth, 16:59), Charlie Thomas (10th, 17:03), Marshall Bray (11th, 17:05), Truitt Fowler (12th, 17:07) and Alex Croley (18th, 17:30).
Mill Creek teams in top 10
FAYETTEVILLE — Mill Creek’s boys and girls teams had top-10 finishes in the Starr’s Mill Panther XC Meet on Saturday.
Luke Kalarickal took fifth in 15:47.85 to lead the boys to fifth out of 36 teams. Gavin Mathieu (27th, 16:54.07) and Dylan Lucas (39th, 17:04.54) also had top finishes for the Hawks.
The Mill Creek girls were 10th out of 24 teams with Jewel Wells (31st, 20:29.51) leading the way.
The top local girls finisher was Archer’s Emily Cragin in 25th (20:18.88).
Dacula was 12th in the boys standings behind Chance Jones (48th, 17:10.00). Collins Hill was 13th with top runners Jameson Pifer (11th, 16:33.21) and Marc Petrucci (18th, 16:45.01) in the top 20.
