CARTERSVILLE — Luke Kalarickal led the Mill Creek boys cross country team to an eighth-place finish in last Friday’s Wingfoot XC Classic at Sam Smith Park.
Kalarickal finished 13th individually in 15 minutes, 41.20 seconds, while Gavin Mathieu was 68th in 16:41.20 in the Championship Boys division.
In Championship Girls, Norcross took 15th behind Emily Rodriguez (39th, 19:37.20) and Kyra Andrews (40th, 19:37.20). Mill Creek’s girls were 24th with top finishers Evelyn Schlitz (57th, 19:57.90) and Jewel Wells (65th, 20:11.90).
Archer boys fourth at Apple Hawkins
WINDER — Steven McCartney’s third-place finish led Archer’s boys to fourth in Saturday’s Apple Hawkins Invitational.
McCartney ran 16:17.80, and he was backed up by teammates Conner Robbins (29th, 17:51.91), Derrick Cygan (38th, 18:04.24), Daniel Bell (41st, 18:11.39) and Braylen Brooks (49th, 18:25.02).
Duluth’s boys placed sixth behind Shaw Maguire (seventh, 16:58.32), Daniel Hazeem (14th, 17:13.85) and Christian Henderson (47th, 18:21.72) and Dacula was eighth with top finishers Chance Jones (11th, 17:09.18) and Joshua Shelton (42nd, 18:13.90) leading the way. Lanier took 12th behind Dylan Stone (fifth, 16:51.49), Shiloh was 17th behind Mintasinot Zawudie (ninth, 17:00.98), Grayson was 18th and Discovery was 20th behind Xavier Cantero (34th, 17:59.79).
In the girls competition, Lanier was seventh to lead Gwinnett teams. The Longhorns’ top finishers were Alexis Wright (seventh, 20:40.56), Madison Patrick (47th, 23:24.39) and Rachel Andrews (50th, 23:27.16).
Grayson’s girls were 11th behind Avalee Roosa (28th 22:15.26), Abbie Thisdale (34th, 22:36.34) and Virginia Pastor (46th, 23:24.25), and Archer’s girls finished 13th behind Gwinnett’s top finisher, Emily Cragin in fourth at 20:13.91, and Natalie Hoenshel (44th, 23:17.79). Dacula took 15th and Duluth was 16th, led by Kaitlyn Park (11th, 21:07.47).
