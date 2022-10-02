FAIRBURN — Brookwood’s boys and girls cross country teams led the way for Gwinnett in Saturday’s Alexander/Asics Invitational.
The Broncos were fifth among 28 girls teams, and fifth among 36 boys teams in the competitive meet.
Allie Wardle led the Brookwood girls with a 15th-place finish in 18 minutes, 32.61 seconds, and Macy Felton followed in 23rd at 18:49.25. Teammates Jillian Rovie (46th, 19:27.50) and Trinity Thurman (91st, 20:22.75) also were in the top 100.
The Brookwood boys top finishers were Charlie Thomas in 37th (15:53.30), Truitt Fowler in 54th (16:04.35), Austin Dezwart in 66th (16:14.33), Carter Dehnke in 76th (16:19.18), Don Presley in 86th (16:23.70) and Alexander Thompson in 90th (16:25.84).
The ninth-place North Gwinnett girls had the top Gwinnett finisher, Tori Meyer, who placed ninth in 18:17.55. The Bulldogs’ other top-100 runners were Kate Lewis (59th, 19:46.49) and Aurora Streleckis (100th, 20:35.34). The Parkview girls were close to North in 10th place behind Haley Primm (22nd, 18:46.12), Citlali Diaz (62nd, 19:50.71), Aubrey Bailey (89th, 20:16.59) and Zhari Maxineau (96th, 20:29.65).
The Mill Creek girls took 17th with Jewel Wells (34th, 19:04.64) and Evelyn Schlitz (56th, 19:42.29) leading the way. Norcross’ Kyra Andrews, running as an individual, was 54th in 19:41.16.
Mill Creek’s Luke Kalarickal was Gwinnett’s top boys finisher in 10th (15:17.41), helping the Hawks to ninth in the team standings. Teammates Gavin Mathieu (44th, 15:58.66) and Jack Tillman (82nd, 16:21.79) joined him in the top 100.
Parkview’s boys were 24th behind David Garcia (52nd, 16:02.63), Archer’s boys were 28th behind Steven McCartney (51st, 16:02.15) and North Gwinnett’s boys finished 31st with Haydn Hermansen (87th, 16:24.11) and Moses Mitchell (98th, 16:31.32) leading the way.
Marc Petrucci, Gwinnett’s second-highest boys finisher, helped Collins Hill to 33rd place with a 30th-place finish individually in 15:45.80. The Eagles’ Jameson Pifer was 47th (15:59.84).
