WHITESBURG — The Brookwood cross country team was fourth in the Championship Boys division at Saturday’s 20th annual Coach Wood Invitational.
The Broncos finished with 236 points (Lambert was first at 145) and put four runners in the top 51, led by Charlie Thomas in 26th with a time of 15 minutes, 52.36 seconds. Teammates Austin Dezwart (37th, 16:06.95), Alexander Thompson (50th, 16:21.18) and Truitt Fowler (51st, 16:21.38) also had high finishes.
Mill Creek’s boys were 10th in the top division and had the top local finisher, Luke Kalarickal in 11th at 15:32.66. The Hawks’ other top runners were Dylan Lucas (66th, 16:38.46), Gavin Mathieu (70th, 16:40.26) and Jack Tillman (86th, 16:44.57).
Collins Hill had two top individual boys finishers, Marc Petrucci in 20th (15:47.88) and Jameson Pifer in 29th (15:56.70).
Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys finished 17th with four runners in the top 100 — Colton Harsh (48th, 16:19.09), Addison Alsobrook (67th, 16:38.49), Jackson Luskin (78th, 16:42.51) and Josiah Asfaw (98th, 16:52.57).
Steven McCartney was 90th (16:47.00), helping Archer to 29th.
In the Championship Girls competition, Brookwood led the way in 11th place behind Macy Felton (33rd, 18:55.12), Allie Wardle (34th, 18:56.87), Jillian Rovie (97th, 20:18.80) and Lauren Thisdale (100th, 20:21.73).
North Gwinnett had the top individual girls finisher among local runners, Tori Meyer in 12th (18:30.04), and placed 15th. The Bulldogs’ other top-100 finisher was Kate Lewis in 90th (20:12.42).
Wesleyan’s girls took 19th with top finishers Eva Murphy (73rd, 19:59.44) and Julie Anne Bush (84th, 20:06.20), and Mill Creek was 23rd behind Evelyn Schlitz (42nd, 19:06.57) and Jewel Wells (43rd, 19:08.86).
Norcross was 26th with Emily Rodriguez (27th, 18:52.22) leading the way. Teammate Elkin Regina was 64th (19:37.66). Archer’s Emily Cragin, running as an individual, was 58th in 19:28.38.
Dacula boys third
JASPER — Dacula placed third in the Championship Boys division at Friday’s Pickens & Grinnin’ Invitational.
Chance Jones led the Falcons with an eighth-place finish in 16:40.30. He was backed up by Austin Jugenheimer (19th, 17:09.60) and Corbin Squires (30th, 17:30.50).
Providence Christian was 12th in Championship Boys behind Nicolas Hicks (22nd, 17:17.60).
