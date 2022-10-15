Brookowood_logo

WHITESBURG — The Brookwood cross country team was fourth in the Championship Boys division at Saturday’s 20th annual Coach Wood Invitational.

The Broncos finished with 236 points (Lambert was first at 145) and put four runners in the top 51, led by Charlie Thomas in 26th with a time of 15 minutes, 52.36 seconds. Teammates Austin Dezwart (37th, 16:06.95), Alexander Thompson (50th, 16:21.18) and Truitt Fowler (51st, 16:21.38) also had high finishes.

