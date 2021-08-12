LAWRENCEVILLE – After a lengthy rain delay of over two hours, the Gwinnett Stripers were able to take both games of a doubleheader from the division-leading Durham Bulls, winning the opener 4-3 and taking the nightcap 5-3 on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 1, Cristian Pache rocketed a fastball off Chris Mazza (L, 4-1) up the middle to score Johan Camargo for a game-winning single, giving the Stripers (48-38) a 4-3 victory.
In Game 2, Gwinnett lead early after back-to-back solo homers by Pache (9) and Orlando Arcia (15), but it was Arcia’s second homer (16) off Chris Ellis (L, 1-5) gave the Stripers a 4-0 lead after three innings. Yoan Lopez (S, 1) struck out Tristan Gray with the bases loaded to preserve the 5-3 win.
Pache smashed a three-run homer (8) to tie the game at 3-3 in the fourth inning of game one. He led Gwinnett in the hit column, combining to go 4-for-6 with two homers, a double, five RBIs, and three runs scored on the night.
Ryan Goins added a solo blast (3) to right field to give Gwinnett a 5-0 lead in the fourth inning of game two. Sean Newcomb (W, 2-0) took the win in game one after retiring Durham (55-30) in order to begin the seventh inning. Trevor Kelley (W, 2-2) earned the win after getting the Stripers out of the fifth inning.
The Stripers are now 9-3 in doubleheaders and have swept back-to-back doubleheaders. Arcia’s two home run contest in game two was his second multi-homer game with Gwinnett this season (first since three-homer game on May 9 at Charlotte). Pache has hit safely in seven of eight August games, batting .393 (11-for-28) with three doubles, three homers, and eight RBIs in that span.
Gwinnett faces Durham again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field as the Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión. RHP Jose Rodriguez (2-3, 6.93 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Tobias Myers (1-0, 8.56 ERA) for the Bulls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.