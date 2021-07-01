DURHAM, N.C. – Cristian Pache tallied a pair of hits, including a game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning, as the Gwinnett Stripers scratched out a 2-1 win over the Durham Bulls on Wednesday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
With one out in the ninth, Pache singled off Sean Poppen (L, 1-3) past a drawn-in Durham (32-17) infield to score Terrance Gore from third for a 2-1 lead. Alex Jackson led off the inning with a double off the right field wall to put the pinch-running Gore in scoring position.
Durham native Bryse Wilson allowed just three hits and a walk over seven innings, striking out seven in a no-decision. Orlando Arcia blasted his team-leading 12th home run of the season to give Gwinnett (23-26) a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Dylan Lee (W, 2-0) won despite yielding a game-tying homer in the eighth, and Jacob Webb (S, 2) struck out two in a scoreless ninth.
With the win, the Stripers ended a four-game losing streak and earned their second win in eight games on the road trip. Wilson is 10-2 with a 2.53 ERA and .247 BAA over his last 14 starts with Gwinnett dating back to July 21, 2019. Ryan Goins’ eight-game hitting streak came to an end after a 0-for-4 night.
Gwinnett plays again at Durham on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. RHP Kyle Wright (1-2, 3.76 ERA) will start for the Stripers vs. RHP Luis Patino (3-1, 2.21 ERA) for the Bulls.
