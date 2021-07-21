LAWRENCEVILLE – Cristian Pache smashed two home runs, one in each game, as the Gwinnett Stripers split a doubleheader with the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Norfolk won the opener 2-1, and the Stripers won 4-3 in Game 2.
In Game 1, Zach Jarrett doubled and scored from third on a wild pitch by Kyle Wright (L, 2-4) in the sixth inning. Yolmer Sánchez and Jonathan Morales both singled with two outs in the seventh, but Dusten Knight (S, 5) struck out Drew Waters to end the game and seal the win for Norfolk (25-39).
Pache hit a solo shot off Claudio Custodio in the fifth inning of Game 2 that gave Gwinnett (33-35) a 4-2 lead. Norfolk scored a run in the sixth, but A.J. Minter (S, 1) retired the Tides in the seventh to give Gwinnett the win.
Pache was the only Stripers player with an RBI in both games, finishing 2-for-6 with two solo home runs. William Contreras hit a solo homer (4) in Game 2 to give Gwinnett a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning of Game 2 (1-for 3). Morales combined to go 2-for-5, adding a double and RBI in Game 2. Dylan Lee (W, 3-0) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win in Game 2.
Contreras has an eight-game hitting streak with the Stripers since July 10, batting .455 (15-for-33) with five doubles, four homers, 14 RBIs, and a 1.483 OPS in that span. Pache is batting .317 (13-for-41) with one double, three homers, nine runs, seven RBIs, and a .925 OPS in 11 games since July 8. The Stripers are 5-3 in doubleheaders this season.
Gwinnett hosts Norfolk again Thursday at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Mike Soroka bobblehead. The Stripers will transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión for the game.
RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (1-2, 6.10 ERA) is the projected starting pither for the Stripers vs. LHP Kevin Smith (1-2, 5.00 ERA) for the Tides.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.