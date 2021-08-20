LOGANVILLE — Football games come down to individual plays. Friday night's football game between Grayson and Creekside couldn't have embodied that more.
Up 14-6 in the fourth quarter, the Rams looks to be driving in for their third touchdown. However, on third-and-goal, as forward progress was stopped, the ball was stripped by Creekside and Daiquan White scooped the ball up and took it 100 yards for the touchdown.
Although that touchdown still had the Rams in front on the scoreboard, momentum was all with the Seminoles as they prevailed, 19-14.
"I didn't really get an explanation," said Grayson head coach Adam Carter. "(Regardless), we have to get better. It starts with us as coaches. We didn't have the kids prepared."
After a lethargic first half, the Rams came out rolling in the second half with JoJo Stone taking a majority of the snaps. A 34-yard completion from Stone to Tyler Rowe moved the Rames down to the Creekside 25-yard line. Three plays later, Stone set the Rams up inside the 5 with Derrell Farrar taking it in from the 2. The extra point gave the Rams a 7-6 lead with 9:02 to go in the third quarter.
Creekside was forced to punt on its next drive, and although everyone was calling "Peter", A.J. Lopez saw the opportunity and scooped up the ball, racing 63 yards the other way to put the Rams up 14-6 with 6:53 to go in the third.
The Rams looked to make it three scores in a row on their next drive, using a defensive pass interference call and a 24-yard rush by Joe Taylor to move the ball into the red zone. A defensive offsides call on 3rd-and-1 put the ball on the 4, but three plays later, momentum shifted to Creekside, and the Rams were never able to recover.
With 3:40 left in the fourth quarter with the Rams still leading 14-12, Grayson's offense sputtered again, and thanks to a bad snap, the ball was fumbled back to Creekside on the Grayson 16.
Three rushes of two yards apiece set the Seminoles up for a fourth-down play where quarterback Nyqua Lett found Derrick White open for the 10-yard score, giving the Seminoles the final points of the game and the 19-14 win.
"Creekside is a good team," Carter said. "But we got outcoached and outplayed. We didn't have our kids ready and that's on me."
Taylor led the way rushing for the Rams with 57 yards on 17 carries, while the Rams combined for 72 yards passing.
CREEKSIDE 19, GRAYSON 14
Creekside 0 6 0 13 - 19
Grayson 0 0 14 0 - 14
FIRST QUARTER
None
SECOND QUARTER
Creekside: William Edwards 13 pass from Nyqua Lett (kick failed) 7:08
THIRD QUARTER
Grayson: Derrell Farrar 2 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 9:02
Grayson: AJ Lopez 63 punt return (Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 6:53
FOURTH QUARTER
Creekside: Daiquan White 100 fumble return (attempt failed) 8:32
Creekside: Derrick White 10 pass from Lett (Ruben Rosas kick) 1:47
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.