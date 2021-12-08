The Gwinnett-based Middle School Golf League wrapped up its fall season last month, and crowned Creekland Middle School as the league champion.
Ava Ali, Mya Ali, Benjamin Stier, Thomas Teffner and Brandon Williams were the members of the winning team. Loganville Middle finished as the fall runner-up, while Five Forks Middle took third.
The Middle School Golf League concluded the season with its Drive, Chip and Putt Competition, which was won by Logan Wilson of McConnell Middle (girls) and Logan Coffman of Five Forks Middle (boys).
The top juniors also played a nine-hole invitational with individual stroke play that included two flights, one from the forward red tees and one from the junior tees. The winners of the invitational were Loganville Middle’s Jackson McAleer (41, boys junior tees), Five Forks Middle’s Abe Allred (46, boys junior tees), McConnell Middle’s Aiko Benford (42, girls red tees) and Bay Creek Middle’s Mauri Robb (50, girls junior tees).
The Most Improved Golfer Awards for the fall season went to Ryker Hensley (Bay Creek), Devin Luu (Couch), Ava Ali (Creekland), Phoenix Guerzon (Crews), Cairo Kwayisi (Dacula), Dylan Coffman (Five Forks), Hunter Stansbury (Five Forks), Riley Green (Loganville), Garrett Garbach (Loganville), Vayda Schaumann (Loganville), Jack Bogos (McConnell), Sawyer Roberts (McConnell), Kennedy Goodwin (Trickum), Logan Nichols (Trickum) and Alexander Woods (Youth).
The middle schools competing this season were Bay Creek, Couch, Creekland, Crews, Dacula, Five Forks, Hull, Lanier, Loganville, McConnell, North Gwinnett, Shiloh, Trickum and Youth. Matches were held at Chimneys, Bear Creek, Providence, Country Club of Gwinnett, Cedar Lake, Collins Hill and Trophy Club of Apalachee.
The league, organized through the South Gwinnett Athletic Association, plays mainly on Sunday afternoons during fall and spring seasons. The spring season begins in March and continues until June.
Since 2008, the United States has seen a 30% increase in autism spectrum disorder diagnosis, a spike that comes on the heels of a steady incline since the early 1990s. Stacker has compiled a list of science-based explanations for the most recent spike. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.