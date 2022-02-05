Creekland Eagles vs. Dacula Falcons, Friday, February 4, 2022, in Norcross, GA.
Scenes from Creekland Eagles vs. Dacula Falcons Middle School Western Division Basketball Championship, Friday, February 4, 2022, at Summerour Middle School in Norcross, GA. (Photo/Jim Blackburn)

NORCROSS — Creekland Middle edged Dacula Middle 39-38 Friday, winning the Gwinnett County Middle School Western Division title at Summerour Middle.

Kaleigh Heywood led the win with 20 points, and Jada Davis scored 12 for Creekland.

Dacula was led by Danica Taylor (13 points), Madison Taylor (12 points) and Sanai Cyrus (nine points).

