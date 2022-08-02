Growing up just outside of the Windy City, the late Craig Sager was devoted Chicago Cubs fan. And, not surprisingly, the award-winning sports broadcaster’s favorite player was none other than “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks.
Sager, who died in 2016 after an extended battle with acute myeloid leukemia, not only admired Banks’ on-field abilities but he was also appreciative of the Hall of Famer’s positive outlook, even in times of trial.
“Ernie Banks lived a life of optimism and Craig wanted to emulate that, which is where Craig’s whole motivation of positivity came from,” said his widow, Stacy Sager. “Craig saw the trials and tribulations Ernie went through.
“And Craig lived by the ‘let’s play two’ motto of wanting more out of each and every day, and just like Ernie, he always went out and greeted the world with a smile and had fun with life.”
Known for years for his unusual attire and his incisive commentary, Sager was also an avid runner, so Stacy Sager reasoned that merging two of his passions — baseball and running — would be the perfect match in a fundraiser boosting research and awareness of blood cancer.
On Sunday, Sept. 11, running, baseball and sunny dispositions will meet for family fun and a great cause at Truist Park — home of the World Champion Atlanta Braves — for the fourth annual SagerStrong Foundation Stadium Fun Run, which serves as both a fundraiser for leukemia research and a tribute to the popular Atlanta-based broadcaster.
“I wanted to combine two loves that Craig had,” said Stacy Sager, who also serves as president and chief executive officer of the SagerStrong Foundation.
Stacy Sager said that since its founding in 2016, the foundation has raised some $2.5 million, thanks in no small part to events like the Stadium Fun Run and a recent golf tournament, as well as through the advocacy and encouragement of many of her husband’s noted friends and colleagues.
“Our community of partners of athletes, broadcasters and supporters all came out giving lovely support to Craig, who everyone adored and loved and respected,” she said. “We want to make use and find to those cures. That’s our mission — to find a cure. Because cancer sucks.
“The whole community of broadcasters, athletes and networks have come out – all the love that Craig has given out to the world is coming back 100 fold in support of him and our mission.”
The 3K race (a little less than two miles) takes place entirely inside Truist Park, where the Braves moved in 2017, and the finish line will be located on the warning track. Runners and supporters will also be able to have their photos taken with the Braves’ 2021 World Series trophy, which will be located at home plate.
The registration fee is $49, which includes the run, a T-shirt and a ticket to the Braves’ Oct. 2 game against the New York Mets (which right now is looking like it could be a pivotal series); runners who don’t want Braves tickets will pay $35, and additional tickets can be purchased by registrants. There will also be a SagerStrong parade on the warning track before the game that race-day participants can join.
