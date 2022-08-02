240583440_3142008009365745_6602542463229040418_n.jpg

Growing up just outside of the Windy City, the late Craig Sager was devoted Chicago Cubs fan. And, not surprisingly, the award-winning sports broadcaster’s favorite player was none other than “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks. 

Sager, who died in 2016 after an extended battle with acute myeloid leukemia, not only admired Banks’ on-field abilities but he was also appreciative of the Hall of Famer’s positive outlook, even in times of trial.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.