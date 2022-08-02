Bentley approved image.jpg
Bentley Americas and The SagerStrong Foundation, founded by the late Craig Sager and his wife Stacy, recently debuted a collaborative passion project dedicated to bringing Craig’s iconic, overwhelmingly positive and exuberant energy to life.

All in an effort to benefit blood cancer research, the vibrant design by the Bentley Mulliner team, who drew direct inspiration from Craig’s famous on-screen wardrobe, creates a one-off vehicle worthy of collectability and auction bidding, through Julien’s Auctions, later this year.

