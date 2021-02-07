The Southeastern Conference's COVID-19 protocols postponed two games scheduled for Wednesday, and juggled the Georgia Bulldogs' schedule, the league announced Sunday.
The Georgia at Texas A&M and Florida at Tennessee men’s basketball games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Texas A&M and Florida basketball programs, consistent with the SEC's COVID-19 management requirements. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time.
With the cancellation of the two games, the Georgia at Tennessee game scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, will now be played at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, on ESPN2.
