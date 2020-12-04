The Vanderbilt at Georgia football game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols, the Southeastern Conference announced Friday.
The postponement was due to the Vanderbilt football team's size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with the league's COVID-19 standards.
The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is rescheduled for Dec. 19. Should Georgia qualify for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19, the Vanderbilt at Georgia game would be declared a no-contest and Georgia would represent the Eastern Division in the SEC title game.
The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.
