Georgia Tech men’s basketball’s game against N.C. State, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 16 in Raleigh, N.C., has been postponed due to COVID-19-related protocols within the Wolfpack program.
No makeup date has been determined.
The Yellow Jackets, who have had their last three games against Notre Dame, Louisville and Pittsburgh postponed, have resumed athletic activities in accordance with the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s guidelines.
“The health and safety of the student-athletes on both teams is the most important factor, as I’ve said repeatedly,” said head coach Josh Pastner. “We wish the best for the young men and staff at NC State. Our players have done a great job this week as we’ve begun to come out of our pause, and we look forward to playing games.”
Tech currently has a 6-3 overall on the season, including a 2-1 start to ACC play with wins over North Carolina (72-67) and Wake Forest (70-54). Tech’s next scheduled game is Wednesday, Jan. 20, against No. 12 Clemson at McCamish Pavilion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.