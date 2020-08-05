The ECHL Board of Governors, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, approved Wednesday a revised start date for the 2020-21 ECHL season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The anticipated start date is Dec. 4, 2020, for a full 72-game schedule. The league, which includes the Gwinnett-based Atlanta Gladiators, was originally scheduled to start Oct. 16, 2020. Adjustments to the 2020-21 ECHL schedule will be announced at a later date.
“We are eager to return to hockey, but at this time we believe this decision is prudent for the safety of our players, employees and fans,” ECHL commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a release. “The ECHL and our Board of Governors are focused on the 2020-21 season and remain optimistic for the safe reopening of our venues across the continent. We appreciate our partners and fans continued support and patience, as we work together with our venues, local health officials and the members of the PHPA's Executive Committee towards the safe return of ECHL hockey.”
