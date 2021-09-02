Brookwood announced Thursday afternoon its junior varsity and varsity football games have been called off because of issues with COVID-19.
Principal Bo Ford wrote a letter to the community stating that the high school has learned of six confirmed cases of COVID-19 involving football players — only six of 98 players on the roster. His letter didn’t state the number of players out because of contact tracing.
“We have implemented our district’s process for identifying close contacts and are implementing the recommended quarantine guidelines,” Ford wrote in the letter. “The percentage of positive cases on the two teams is approximately 6 percent. However, as you know, the safety and health of our students is top priority.”
Brookwood was scheduled to play Parkview in junior varsity football Thursday. That game was expected to be the first game on the Broncos’ new artificial turf playing surface.
Brookwood’s varsity team was scheduled to play Walton on Friday night. The varsity team has an off week on the schedule on Sept. 10 with its next scheduled game Sept. 17 at home against North Paulding.
“Once the close contact investigation is complete and we have additional information, decisions about future football activities will be made,” Ford wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.