The 51st running of the Peachtree Road Race will be held across the country and around the world as the race moves to a completely virtual event in 2020, Atlanta Track Club announced Wednesday.
The club, which organizes the Peachtree, had previously postponed the event from July 4 to Thanksgiving Day. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, it concluded that a virtual race was the safest option for participants, volunteers, staff and the hundreds of city and state employees, many of whom are first responders, who come together to help deliver the event to Atlanta each year.
The Virtual Running of the Peachtree Road Race will still be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26. Participants can complete the 10K between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.
“Atlanta Track Club will deliver a virtual experience worthy of the Peachtree name to ensure that runners and walkers feel the community, camaraderie and competition of the world’s largest 10K,” said Rich Kenah, executive director of Atlanta Track Club and race director of the Peachtree Road Race. “As coronavirus has spiked in recent weeks here in Georgia, we recognize that this decision is the best and only responsible way forward.”
Atlanta Track Club will fill the remaining spots in the Virtual Running of the Peachtree Road Race on a first come, first served basis. Registration will open on August 31 and remain open until the event sells out at its 60,000-person capacity. Participants will have their race kit, including race numbers and finisher’s shirts, delivered to them by race partner UPS before Thanksgiving Day. There will be no Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo. In yet another first, the winning T-shirt design will be unveiled prior to race day. The Club will also release an app this fall where participants can track their time, upload GPS-driven results and measure their performances against other participants, listen to the sounds of the Peachtree and share their race on social media. All participants will also receive access to a complimentary 10-week Peachtree training plan.
"The curve is no longer flattened and we have significant community spread of the virus here in the city of Atlanta and the state of Georgia,” said Dr. Jonathan Kim, the Peachtree’s co-medical director. “It is true that outdoor environments are safer than indoor. That doesn’t mean there is zero risk. You can't reliably maintain social distancing when you are running a race even if you limit the number of participants well below our usual 60,000.”
As the Peachtree Road Race moves forward into its next 50 years, the race will include a competitive division for high school runners. Prizes are available for the fastest open, age-graded performances as well as for the top three times in each age group. The top 500 women and top 500 men will also be awarded.
Those who had already registered for the Peachtree will be automatically placed into the virtual event. Atlanta Track Club is not offering additional refunds or deferrals.
Peachtree Junior, which has now been scheduled for Nov. 26 as well, will also be held virtually. The race is open to children 14 and under. Registration is open now and all participants will receive a T-shirt, race number and medal via UPS prior to race day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.