The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that Saturday’s football contest between Georgia Tech and Pitt has been rescheduled to be played on Saturday, Dec. 12 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The contest was rescheduled due to COVID-19-related protocols within both teams. Georgia Tech football has temporarily paused athletic activities because of the coronavirus.
“It’s unfortunate that we will not be able to play this Saturday as scheduled, but the decision was made in the best interests of the health and safety of both teams,” Georgia Tech athletic director Todd Stansbury said. “For our team in particular, a combination of on-field injuries, COVID-19 contact tracing and a relatively low number of positive COVID-19 tests left us unable to field the requisite number of student-athletes needed to compete, particularly at certain positions.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our No. 1 priority. Our medical staff is already taking the necessary steps to care for our student-athletes that have contracted COVID-19 and to mitigate its spread. I look forward to our team being able to return to the field as soon as it is safe and appropriate to do so. I also wish the student-athletes and staff at Pitt the very best and send our best wishes for their health, safety and a quick return to competition.”
The Yellow Jackets are expected to return to game action on Saturday, Nov. 21 when they visit Miami (Fla.). Game time is set for 8 p.m. and the contest will be televised nationally on the ACC Network.
